Param Vishist Seva Medal recipient from Secunderabad

Lieutenant General YVK Mohan

HYDERABAD

26 January 2021 23:18 IST

Lieutenant General Y.V.K. Mohan, who has been conferred the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, is an alumnus of Korukonda Sainik School, Andhra Pradesh and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune, and was commissioned into 7th Battalion of 11th Gorkha Rifles on December 19, 1981.

He served in varied terrains like in Siachin Glacier in Jammu and Kashmir, Indo-China border at Sikkim, Indo-Pak western borders and as an assistant chief of integrated defence staff (joint operations) at HQ Integrated Defence Staff, New Delhi. He has the unique distinction of being Commandant of both National Defence College, New Delhi, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu. He now lives in Yapral after putting 39 years of dedicated service to the nation.

He has been previously conferred with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal by the President for his dedicated and commendable service at Siachen Glaicer (Northern Glacier), a release said.

