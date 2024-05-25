ADVERTISEMENT

Param Vir Chakra Park inaugurated in Secunderabad Cantonment

Published - May 25, 2024 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A newly-established Param Vir Chakra Park by Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) was inaugurated at Secunderabad Cantonment on Saturday by PVC recipient Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar. The event was attended by veterans of the 1971 and Kargil Wars, along with the General Officer Commanding of TASA.

The park honours the bravery and sacrifices of Param Vir Chakra awardees. Its centrepiece is a mural depicting the signing of the Instrument of Accession on December 16, 1971, marking the surrender of the Pakistani Army to the Indian Armed Forces. The park also showcases the heroic acts of each PVC awardee.

In his address, Sanjay Kumar highlighted the importance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices of the brave men who have served the nation with unmatched courage. The General Officer Commanding of TASA, Major General Rakesh Manocha underscored the park’s significance as a source of inspiration for future generations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US