Parade of 75 boats in Hussainsagar

EME Sailing Association along with Secunderabad Club organised a spectacular parade of 75 boats sailing off together from the start line at Hussainsagar with the Tricolour on top of each boat on Saturday.

This was part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations blending with Hyderabad Sailing Week, which was formally inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The grand spectacle of the sail parade was one of the major highlights of the evening. The opening ceremony of the prestigious Hyderabad Sailing Week-2021 and the Laser National Championship was conducted under the aegis of EME Sailing Association (EMESA) and the Laser Class Association of India.

The Governor complimented Lt. Gen TSA Narayanan, AVSM, Commodore EME Sailing Association, President of Laser Class and Kite Board Association of India and Vice President of Yachting Association of India, for the “wonderful manner in which the Hyderabad Sailing Week is being conducted”.

Secretary General of Yachting Association of India, Commodore BR Singh, R. Raghuram Reddy, President of Secunderabad Club, which is a co-organiser for the event, veteran sailors and national judges like Brig Jagdish Singh, Brig Julka, International Measurer Ajit Diaz, Arjuna awardee Rajesh Chaudhary and Tokyo Olympians Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Sarvanan also graced the occasion.