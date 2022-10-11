Para athletes felicitated

The para athletes being felicitated in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Paralympic high jumper and former world champion shuttler Manasi Joshi was among the leading para sportspersons who were felicitated with the G Square Wings of Fire Awards for the year 2022 here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony was organised by G Square Housing. The awardees were presented cash incentives of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 in different categories for bringing laurels to the country at the national and international levels.

“These winners today are an inspiration to the outside world. I feel blessed to be a part of such an initiative by G Square,” said DIG- CRPF Group Center, Rangareddy, Anil Minz.

World championship bronze medallist and one of India’s top shuttlers B. Sai Praneeth, G Square Housing CEO N. Eshwar, Para Sports Association of Telangana general secretary T. Sanjeevaiah, and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad Sri Latha Reddy graced the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Praneeth said he was grateful to be part of an initiative that recognises inspirational talent across the country. “These winners and participants have set an example of great courage and encouragement to the others who are looking at pursuing a career in sports,” he said.