Panjagutta Metro Station to host ‘Great Hyderabad Expo 2021’

A unique event encompassing a host of fun-filled creative engagements, learning opportunities, rewards and recognitions while promoting the local artistic talents, The Great Hyderabad Festival & Expo 2021, is all set to welcome visitors at Expo Galleria, Panjagutta L&T Metro Station (level 1).
Adding glamour quotient to the expo, international beauty pageant winner Rashmi Thakur will inaugurate the event on March 13. The expo is open to public on March 13 and 14 from 10 a.m to 9.30 p.m.
According to the organisers of the expo, the event is focused on supporting and promoting the artists with special attention to the local art and culture of Telangana. Apart from bringing the artists on to a common platform, the expo also provides an opportunity to those who want to have some hands-on crash course on dramatics and artistry.
Some of the well-known city-based artists are expected to throng the show and provide their insightful learnings to those interested in dabbling such creative domains. Free promotions and stalls are being provided to the artisans and creative entrepreneurs participating in the two-day festival and expo.
The event will also have a fashion show on March 13 at around 4 p.m. followed by rewards and recognition. On the culmination day, the organisers will felicitate the artists and other achievers for their efforts during the event, a press release from the Hyderabad Metro Rail said.
