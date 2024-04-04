GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panic grips border villages in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district as one more farmer killed in elephant attack

Fear heightened when the elephant reportedly trampled another farmer to death at Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal early on Thursday morning

April 04, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
A view of the wild elephant. Image used for representative purpose only.

A view of the wild elephant. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Panic gripped Chintalamanepally, Penchikalpet and other mandals of Telangana’s Kumram Bheem Asifabad district which shares a border with Maharashtra after an elephant trampled two farmers to death in separate incidents in the last 24 hours.

An elephant that has strayed into the reserve forests of Chintalamanepally Mandal from neighbouring Maharashtra killed a farmer identified as Shankar in a chilli field at Burepalli village late on Wednesday afternoon.

Fear heightened when the elephant reportedly trampled another farmer to death at Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal early on Thursday morning, sources said.

Elephant which strayed into Telangana kills another farmer

The victim was identified as Poshanna, 50, a chilli farmer of Kondapalli.

We have alerted the residents of the forest fringe villages along the Pranahita river course to stay alert as the elephant is moving fast along the forest stretch of inter-state border with Maharashtra, said a forest officer, a member of a team formed to track the movement of the elephant.

Our first priority is to ensure safety of people living in the forest fringe villages and send the elephant back, he added, saying the farmers were advised to remain vigilant.

