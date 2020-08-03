Pangolin skin racket busted

Telangana Forest Department officials have busted an inter-State smuggling racket of pangolin scales and nabbed 12 persons involved in the illegal trade, on Monday.

The racket began to be unravelled when a team led by the Forest Divisional Officer Damodar Reddy from Wild Life Management wing of Kinnerasani Forest Reserve, began enquiry based on a reliable piece of information.

Initially 10 pangolin skins wrapped in a polythene cover were recovered from a suspicious person, Badavath Ravi in Kothagudem, who revealed that he purchased them from a person in Bhadrachalam.

Based on the information provided by him, more persons -- Shaik Ravi from Guntur, Ramchandar Karmakar and Soma Mani Prasad of Hyderabad were nabbed with five more pangolin skins, with help from Vigilance wing.

Further enquiries revealed one more person, Bujji, from Lambasingi of Andhra Pradesh, sold the scales to Shaik Rafi for ₹3 lakh.

Two more persons Sunil from Mothugudem mandal of Khammam district and Payam Narasimha of Oddugudem village in Kothagudem too were apprehended upon information that they had 1.7 kilograms of pangolin scales for sale in Bhadrachalam.

They confessed to have killed the pangolin by a trap one year ago.

Based on the trail of leads, the officials nabbed more persons from Hyderabad, Khammam and Bhadrachalam, and confiscated 1.4 kilograms more of pangolin scales.

The arrested 12 have been remanded to Khammam sub-jail and further investigation is in progress, a statement from the department informed.