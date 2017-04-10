Panel to select names for Civil Service awards

The Government has constituted a five-member panel headed by Special Chief Secretary (Planning) B. P. Acharya to select nominees for giving awards for best performing Civil Servants during this year’s Independence Day celebrations.
Other members of the committee are Special Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development) Suresh Chanda, Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical & Family Welfare) Rajeshwar Tiwari and Principal Secretary (Finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao with Principal Secretary (General Administration) Shalini Misra as member-convenor.
The panel would evolve suitable procedures for selection of flagship programme and mode of inviting applications through online portal. Other details of the selection process would be initiated on April 20-21 which is being celebrated as Civil Services Day. The award winners would be decided by Aug.15, a press release said.
