Panel to look into RTC workers’ demands

Telangana State Cabinet has decided to constitute a committee of senior IAS officers to examine the demands of RTC workers and submit a report to the government.

The decision was taken at the over seven-hour Cabinet meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao appointed a three-member official committee headed by Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and comprising Principal Secretaries Ramakrishna Rao and Sunil Sharma.

The committee would hold discussions with RTC workers on Wednesday and would examine the demands of RTC workers and submit a report to the government at the earliest.

The Cabinet resolved to protect the RTC provisioning transport facility to the poor and common people at any cost. Once the committee submits its report, the Cabinet would take measures required for the protection of RTC. It also resolved to constitute Cabinet sub-committees on a permanent basis to give suggestions to departments concerned and supervise the programmes implemented by those departments.

The Cabinet has appealed to RTC employees to withdraw the proposed strike in view of losses incurred by the Corporation already. When people were making plans to go to their native places for the festival season, it was not proper for RTC workers to put them in trouble by resorting to strike, it said.

The Cabinet sub-committees constituted to monitor the programmes being implemented by the departments concerned are: Medical and Health Committee - Chairman- Eatala Rajender, Rural Sanitation Committee- Chairman- Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Urban Sanitation Committee- Chairman- Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao, Resource Mobilisation Committee- Chairman- Finance Minister T.Harish Rao, Greenery Committee- Chairman-Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Agriculture Committee- Chairman- Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, Poultry Committee- Chairman-Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Welfare Committee- Chairman- Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar.

The Cabinet discussed issues related to agriculture.