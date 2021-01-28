Hyderabad

Panel to look into design, technical issues of Mallannasagar

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD 28 January 2021 19:02 IST
Updated: 28 January 2021 19:02 IST

The State government has constituted a seven-member technical committee to resolve technical issues, issues related to designs, stability analysis, vetting of designs and any other issue related to Mallannasagar reservoir, a major component of Kaleshwaram project in Siddipet district, on Thursday.

According to the orders issued by Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, the committee has been constituted after a proposal was made by Engineer-in-Chief (ENC). Engineer-in-Chief (General) C. Muralidhar will head the committee as its Chairman and ENC (Irrigation) at Gajwel B. Hariram will be its member-convenor.

Chief Engineer K.S.S. Chandrashekar, Dr. Uma Shankar from IIT Hyderabad, Head of Geo-Technical Department in Osmania University Prof. M.V.S. Sridhar, geo-technical expert (scientist) from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) Pune and senior engineering geologist from Geological Survey of India (GSI) will be its members.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Hyderabad
Read more...