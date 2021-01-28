Hyderabad

Panel to look into design, technical issues of Mallannasagar

The State government has constituted a seven-member technical committee to resolve technical issues, issues related to designs, stability analysis, vetting of designs and any other issue related to Mallannasagar reservoir, a major component of Kaleshwaram project in Siddipet district, on Thursday.

According to the orders issued by Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, the committee has been constituted after a proposal was made by Engineer-in-Chief (ENC). Engineer-in-Chief (General) C. Muralidhar will head the committee as its Chairman and ENC (Irrigation) at Gajwel B. Hariram will be its member-convenor.

Chief Engineer K.S.S. Chandrashekar, Dr. Uma Shankar from IIT Hyderabad, Head of Geo-Technical Department in Osmania University Prof. M.V.S. Sridhar, geo-technical expert (scientist) from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) Pune and senior engineering geologist from Geological Survey of India (GSI) will be its members.

