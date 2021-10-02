Panel on podu land holds third meeting

The Cabinet sub-committee on podu land held its third meeting here on Saturday.

Chaired by Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, the meeting was attended by Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy (Forests, Law and Endowments), Puvvada Ajay Kumar (Transport) and G. Jagadish Reddy (Energy).

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari (Forests), Commissioner of Tribal Welfare Christina Z. Chongthu, Special Officer CCLA Sarfaraz Ahmed, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shobha and others participated.