Panel discussion on draft e-commerce rules held

A panel discussion on the draft e-commerce rules announced by the Centre saw the speakers emphasising the need to ensure against over-regulation of the businesses even while protecting the interests of the consumers.

Addressing the virtual meeting, organised by The Dialogue, former Secretary to the government of India, Aruna Sharma, said there has to be harmony among various Acts as otherwise the smaller e-commerce players will be overburdened with compliances and may be subjected to harassment too.

On the apprehension that growth of e-commerce business will impact the brick and mortar stores, she said though there is no evidence of this, there certainly is a sense of fear.

Proposing amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020, the Centre last month had invited comments/suggestions on the amendments by July 6. The proposed amendments aim to bring transparency in the e-commerce platforms and further strengthen the regulatory regime to curb the prevalent unfair trade practices, an official release had said.

Participating in the discussion, consumer activist Jehangir Gai said “while a certain amount of regulation is required, the proposed rules will not only limit consumer options with respect to sales and discounts but also hamper the ultimate online shopping experience.”

He said the changes proposed would impose more costs on the companies, which they will pass on to the consumers. Though the objective of the proposed changes are laudable, there is a need to check the methodology, he added.

Director of Zed-Axis Technologies Deepak Shetty said the e-commerce medium has allowed local sellers to expand their business by increasing their geographical footprints and reaching to more customers. Founding Director of The Dialogue, Kazim Rizvi, said the proposed rules should not result in increase in the cost of operation for the e-commerce firms.