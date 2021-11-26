‘Pandemic in tricky phase’

Delta variant or its off-shoots continue to be dominant, there is a possibility of a new variant: Rakesh Mishra

Former CSIR-CCMB director Rakesh Mishra said that the pandemic is in a ‘tricky phase’ where the Delta variant or its off-shoots continue to be dominant. Yet, there is a possibility of a new variant that could go against the vaccines or more severe clinical symptoms could emerge from any corner.

“This can come from anywhere, from the north east or from remote villages, therefore, it is all the more important to keep track of the cases and continue genome sequencing of at least 5% of those detected,” he said.

Due to the 10,000-odd cases being reported across the country, the INSACOG - Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, with 28 public and four private labs, need to get a sufficient number of positive samples across the country to keep an effective watch on the emergence of any such variant.

“Broadly, it is Delta everywhere or its off-shoots dominating the world with worrisome trends in the United States and Europe. It could be due to winter, indoor gatherings and vaccine hesitancy. Our advantage is the second wave has already infected large number people, >90% sero positivity in major cities, although at a great cost, which is providing roadblock for the virus,” he explained.

“We are at present in a good situation and in control but it also depends on us to prevent the virus from freely circulating in the population,” said Dr. Mishra.