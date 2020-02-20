‘Panchatatva Walk’ in park to have therapeutic touch

GHMC is developing a ‘Panchatatva Walk’ in one acre area of the Indira Park in Lower Tank Bund, with the concept of accupressure.

Being laid around a therapeutic garden, the circular track will be composed of eight components, including stones of different sizes, pebbles, rough sand, tree bark, black soil and water, representing Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Space, a note from GHMC said.

Walkers will start from the hardest surface and progress towards smoother ones, by which blood circulation is said to improve in the body, the note said, and added that it aids senior citizens and arthritics who cannot walk long distances.

Within the circle, about 40 varieties of medicinal and herbal plants which are in regular use at homestead will be planted, in addition to a sculpture of Gouthama Buddha and two water cascades. Seating arrangement will be provided surrounding the park.

The park will be completed by the second week of March, the statement said.