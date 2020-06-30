Panchatatva parks ready in three locations

HYDERABAD

30 June 2020 00:08 IST

Similar parks in all zones by July-end

If anybody remembers Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s workout routine shared by him two years ago, similar workout facility is now available for city dwellers in three parks.

Called Panchatatva Park, the facility is all set for inauguration inside the Indira Park, Krishnakant Park and Kakatiya Nagar Park - complete with acupressure walking tracks.

A statement from the GHMC in the name of Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan informed that the parks have been developed based on instructions from the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao. The Minister asked for Panchatatva parks to be developed across all zones of the GHMC and also in other corporations and municipalities.

The acupressure walk is based on five elements of the nature, and is composed of eight components, including 20 mm stone, 10 mm stone, 6 mm chips, river stone, rough sand, tree bark, black soil and water.

Walking is to be done bare foot, from very hard surface to smooth component, by which blood circulation will improve providing relief from various ailments, the statement informed. This also helps senior citizens and persons with joint pains who cannot walk for longer distances.

Apart from this, an infinity track shaped as the digit ‘8’ too has been laid, the note informed.

Various medicinal and herbal plants too have been planted in this area.

Similar parks are in progress in all zones, and will be completed by July, the statement said.