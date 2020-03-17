Panasonic Life Solutions brand store opened

HYDERABAD

17 March 2020 21:44 IST

Panasonic Life Solutions India (formerly known as Anchor Electrical) has opened its first exclusive brand store in Hyderabad.

The store would house Anchor and Panasonic products ranging from advanced electrical wiring devices, switchgear, wires, LED lights and water heaters for residential, commercial and industrial segments.

The new facility would serve as an experience zone for buyers with a wide range of home automation, smart and energy saver products,

Advertising

Advertising

Managing Director Vivek Sharma, announcing the launch of the first exclusive brand store on Tuesday, said the company had set a target to open 130 such stores, across tier 1 and 2 markets in the country by the end of 2021-22.

A range of advanced Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions such as energy recovery ventilator (ERV), Bidet-Panasonic electronic automatic toilet seats and bathroom tryers would also be showcased at the store, a release said.