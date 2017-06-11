Pamphlets distributed in SCCL mines areas

Even as the threat of an indefinite strike is looming large over the Singareni Collieries, the management in a vigorous campaign is circulating pamphlets to the workers in an effort to dissuade them from the strike called by major national trade unions. The officials concerned held a series of meetings in all the coal mines in Manuguru area, known for its track record in meeting the stipulated production targets. Specially prepared pamphlets highlighted the likely “adverse impact” of the strike on the ambitious production endeavours of the company. The authorities have mooted a plan to screen short films through local cable TV network to motivate the workmen to ensure uninterrupted production of coal, SCCL sources said.

Meanwhile, the major trade unions including INTUC, AITUC and CITU have stepped up mass contact programmes in the Kothagudem region in the run up to the indefinite strike.

The unions have launched an intensive campaign in the entire coal belt in favour of the ensuing indefinite strike in the SCCL over the issue of dependent employment from June 15 and the three-day nation-wide strike called by the Central trade unions in the coal India's mines against the proposed merger of coal mines provide fund with the Employees Provident Fund