Pamela Satpathy assumes charge

Pamela Satpathy, a 2015-batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the District Collector on Monday, following Sunday’s Government Order.

Ms. Satpathy was Warangal Municipal Commissioner, prior to which she was Integrated Tribal Development Agency project officer in Bhadradri –Kothagudem.

Taking charge, she said she is fortunate to be posted in the district which has Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Effective implementation of government schemes, while also working for the development of the temple, will be my priority, Ms. Satpathy said.

After completing her four-year-eight-month tenure, outgoing officer Ms. Ramachandran said she is content with her tenure, having implemented various government schemes and contributed for setting up of public institutions. She expressed satisfaction for her team’s role in setting up of Malkapur Industrial Park, land acquisition for Baswapur reservoir, Bunadigani canal, All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bibinagar, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and the ring road for ongoing Yadadri temple redevelopment.