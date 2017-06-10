Palvai Goverdhan Reddy dead

Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader from Telangana Palvai Goverdhan Reddy passed away due to a heart attack at Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Friday morning. He was 80.

Mr. Reddy was in Kullu to attend the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting when he suffered heart attack.

He was shifted to a hospital where he breathed his last.

His final rites would be conducted in his native village Idikuda in Chandoor mandal of Nalgonda district on Saturday evening.

His body will be brought to the city on Friday night and will be kept at TPCC headquarters Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday morning. A strong proponent of Telangana, he represented the Munugodu Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district five times between 1967 to 2004. He served as the Minister of State for Rural Water Supply in the Cabinet of Bhavanam Venkat Ram and Minister of State for Handlooms and Textiles in the Kotla Vijayabhasker Reddy Cabinet. He was also the member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council during 2007-09. A Gandhi family loyalist, Mr. Reddy secured Rajay Sabha nomination surprising everyone in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2012 but was allotted Telangana state after the bifurcation in 2014.

The Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the death and recalled his personal association with the veteran politician. He offered condolences to the bereaved family and asked Chief Secretary, S.P. Singh and Delhi Resident Commissioner, Arvind Kumar to make arrangements to bring the body back to Hyderabad.