Pallepahad villagers visit Mutrajpally

The houses under construction at Mutrajpally near Gajwel in Siddipet district.

SIDDIPET

21 March 2021 23:36 IST

Oustees allege discrepancy in allotment

Some dissatisfaction was openly expressed by oustees of Pallepahad who said all those who are eligible must be allotted houses.

Residents of almost the entire village visited Mutrajpally village in Gajwel mandal on Sunday and had a look at their proposed houses. However, when the officials showed some houses, the villagers said only 460 houses were shown out of the total requirement of 560 houses and wondered who are going to ineligible.

Similarly, there were heated arguments among the oustees from different communities over who should be allotted houses at what place. They were furious when they were informed that at a particular place, allotment was already over.

“There was war of words among villagers on which community should be allotted houses at which place. Consensus was not arrived even after long-time discussion. All community people want allotment at prime locations, which is not possible. In addition, while those who asked for houses were allotted open plots, those who asked for open plots were allotted houses. This has created some problem. Finally, it was decided to hold discussions in the village," said Raju, one of the residents from Pallepahad.

"Some of the lambadas have asked allocation of houses at prime location, which we were yet to sort out. Similarly, in some cases, houses were allotted to open plot seekers while open plots were allotted to houses seekers. There was some discrepancy in the number of houses mentioned in the list and the number of houses shown physically. The Revenue Divisional Officer has promised to show houses on Monday, " Nadya, another villager told The Hindu. He has expressed confidence over sorting out issues shortly.