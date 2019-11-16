Palla Rajeshwar Reddy named farmers’ panel chief

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has named Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and party general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy chairman of the Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi (TRRSS).

According to officials of the CMO, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take up the appointment process and issue necessary orders at the earliest. The post of TRRSS chairman has been lying vacant since August first week this year, after incumbent Gutha Sukender Reddy quit the post to contest the election to the Legislative Council and went on to become Council Chairman in September.

The Chief Minister is likely to appoint Members of TRRSS soon and strengthen the Rythu Samanvaya Samithis, farmers’ coordination councils, from the village level before June next to mobilise the farming community. He also directed the officials to complete the cluster-wise formation of farmers’ platforms (Rythu Vedika) to help and coordinate with farmers from sowing of crops to sale of their produce at remunerative or support price.

The CMO officials also stated that the Chief Minister was planning to hold a high-level review meeting on farmers-related issues during the next three-four days.

Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy called on the Chief Minister in the Pragati Bhavan and thanked him for giving him an opportunity to serve the farming community.

Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy’s appointment is seen as a reward for his role played in the party candidate’s huge win in the byelection to the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency recently. Mr. Reddy was party in-charge for the byelection won by TRS candidate S. Saidi Reddy by a majority of over 43,000 votes.

A native of Sodashapalli village of Velair mandal in Warangal-Urban district, the 54-year-old Mr Rajeshwar Reddy was associated with the Students Federation of India (SFI), during his university days. He was also selected to the Junior Research Fellowship of the University Grants Commission in 1986 and secured a doctorate degree in physics from Osmania University later.

His academic pursuits also helped him bag the Dr. R.V. Tamahankar Memorial Award given by Magnetic Society of India, Pune, for the best research paper presentation in 1991. Later, he established Anurag Group of educational institutions that runs engineering, management and education colleges.

Although his first attempt in electoral politics was a failure from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat, he was elected to the Legislative Council from the Graduates Constituency in 2015 and has been playing a key role in the TRS party affairs since then. Incidentally, he was defeated by Mr. Sukender Reddy in the 2014 election.