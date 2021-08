Palair MLA donates ₹20,000 to budding cricketer

Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy on Monday donated ₹20,000 to budding cricketer Halavath Poojitha of Pedda Tanda in Khammam rural mandal to nurture her talent as a cricketer and help her realise her full potential. Mr. Reddy interacted with the 19-year-old talented cricketer hailing from a poor tribal family of Pedda Tanda during his visit to Pallegudem village in Khammam rural mandal on Monday afternoon.