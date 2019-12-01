Painting their thoughts for a plastic-free India

Hundreds of students responded to the most pressing issues faced by the planet through their paintings at a competition organised by Roots Junior College on Saturday.

Students from 23 schools brought their creative talent to the fore as they explored topics such as My Life Ambition, Plastic-Free India and Digital India, leaving the judges — artists Bhasker and B.Narsimha Rao — impressed. The judge duo appreciated the thought process of the students, who painted their ideas and vision in various colours.

Mahvash Ghori of NASR School, Khairtabad, was adjudged winner while N. Laxmi Narsimha of G.R. Grammar School, Secunderabad, and Harishini Akode of Sister Nivedita School, Ameerpet, bagged the second and third prizes respectively.

The three consolation prizes were given to K. Kushal of Udbhav RBL School; Fatima Raza of NASR School and V. Kaveri of Sri Narayana Vidya Bhavan.

Roots Institutions chairman B.P. Padala distributed the prizes.