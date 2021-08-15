Painting exhibition on Alluri Seetharamaraju in New Delhi

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Ministers of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi with a figurine of freedom fighter Alluri Seetharamaraju in New Delhi on Sunday.

HYDERABAD

15 August 2021 23:48 IST

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated an titled, Exhibition Katha Kranthiveeron Ki, a dedicated painting exhibition on Alluri Seetharamaraju and exhibits of paintings of Shaheedi Diwas, Champaran Satyagraha and Jallianwala Bagh at Lalit Kala Galleries, Rabindra Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Sunday.

Ministers of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi also graced the event, a press release said.

