Painter from Telangana invited to global festival in US

An Indian-origin artist from Telangana, Madhuri Srikanth, has been invited to showcase her works at the 34th International Festival of Raleigh in USA to be held from March 6 to 8.

Madhuri, who is the vice-president at the prestigious Trust Bank (USA), is the only one from Telangana to display her works at the prestigious biennial event that will witness representation from at least 65 nationalities.

Born in Nalgonda, Madhuri is a self-taught painter and believes canvas is her medium to express her dreams. “I consider this to be a great opportunity to showcase the traditions and culture of India on an international platform. I will also like to encourage more girls of Indian origin, born or living in the United States, to make painting their manner of expression,” she said.

From colour portraits to murals, from sand art to Tanjore paintings, Madhuri has done some exceptionally great works in at least six forms of paintings.