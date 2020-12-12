Paint firm forays into uPVC windows, doors

Paint manufacturer, Fortune Group, has made a foray into uPVC windows and doors segment.
On Friday, the company said it recently established a manufacturing facility at Patancheru industrial area, Phase-2, near Hyderabad, with an investment of ₹5 crore. The plant has a capacity of 25 lakh sq ft per annum.
Stating that it marketed the uPVC windows and doors under Fenetre brand, the company said over 100 pilot projects, involving orders totalling three lakh sq ft, were completed in a span of two years.
Fortune Group founder Akuri Srinivas Reddy said the brand has presence in Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kanpur and Bengaluru. The plan is to make it a pan-India brand in 3-5 years.
“We would like to establish manufacturing units in 4-5 locations in different States within 5 years, including in Visakhapatnam,” he said in a release. The Patancheru plant has created jobs for 70 skilled and unskilled people. Technical Director A.S.N.Reddy said the orders on hand is for 6 lakh sq ft.
