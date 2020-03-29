Paid holiday for all workers: Labour Dept.

The lockdown period from March 22-31 will be treated as paid holiday for all employees or workers of factories, which are closed down as per the instructions passed in view of COVID-19, according to the Telangana Labour Department.

“The government of Telangana hereby declares paid holidays to all the category of employees working in factories already closed as per the instructions issued in G.O. Ms. No.45,” the Department said in a notification, citing the State government orders on the lockdown.

The Director of Factories, Telangana, shall take further necessary action accordingly, said the notification issued by secretary (FAC) to the Labour Employment Training and Factories Department Ahmad Nadeem.

In the orders on lockdown, the government had said that as a precautionary measure all shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories, workshops, and godowns, shall close their operations. However, production and manufacturing units that need continuous process such as pharmaceuticals, API may function.

Manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities such as dal and rice mills, food and related units, dairy units, feed and fodder units will also be permitted to operate.

The Labour Department, a few days ago, notified that the lockdown period will be treated as paid holiday for all categories of employees of all shops and establishments that had been closed.