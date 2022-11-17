Page Industries to set up 2 facilities in Telangana

November 17, 2022 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Popular innerwear brand Jockey licensee in India and a few other countries Page Industries will be investing ₹290 crore to set up two facilities in Telangana.

The proposed facilities will provide a total employment to 7,000 local youngsters and manufacture garments, including sportswear and athleisure wear, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said on Wednesday after Page Industries leadership met him here.

“Delighted to share that popular innerwear brand Jockey (Page Industries) will be setting up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu, producing 1 crore garments [and] creating 7,000 jobs in the State,” Mr.Rao tweeted following the meeting with the firm’s top management team of Page led by Managing Director V.Ganesh.

The proposed unit of Page Industries in Ibrahimpatnam will be a 1.5 lakh sq ft plug and play facility built by Whitegold Spintex Park. It will be leased to the company and the unit will provide jobs to 3,000 people. At Mulugu (Siddipet), Page Industries will build its own facility on a 25 acre land parcel. This facility will provide employment to 4,000 people, the Minister’s office said.

Welcoming the company to Telangana, Mr. Rao assured cooperation from the State government. Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC VC and MD Narsimha Reddy and Director Textiles Mihir Parekh were present during the meeting. Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the Jockey brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and the UAE.