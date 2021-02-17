page 3Man held for cheating job aspirants

Hyderabad

17 February 2021 23:56 IST

Man arrested for duping job aspirants

A 46-year-old man, who allegedly collected over ₹1.61 crore from several youngsters on the pretext of providing Group-D government jobs in South Central Railway, was arrested here on Tuesday. Pinjari Khaja of Kurnool colluded with some other accused to cheat innocent job aspirants. He told them that he would provide jobs with the influence of higher officers in the Railways without any examination and collected ₹6 to 7 lakh from over 25 persons, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said. Khaja was remanded to judicial custody.

