page 311-year-old raped by neighbour

Hyderabad

30 May 2021 23:12 IST

11-year-old girl raped by neighbour

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a realtor at Saidabad on Saturday night. The victim told her parents that their neighbour Janardhan (55) called her to his house and forced himself on her. He also threatened her with dire consequences. Based on the girl’s statement and the complaint lodged by her parents, a case was filed under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act and SC and ST Act against Janardhan

and a probe is on.