page 2Reader’s Mail

Dharani woes

It has been a year since the start of Dharani, but teething problems still exist. There’s no option to change the status of the land and it is erroneously entered as “sold out”. I am unable to do any transaction on those lands. I have been desperately running from pillar to post only to be told that I have to wait for a few more days for rectification. There is no option of checking the status of land matter grievance and the dashboard of grievance relating to technical issues is impractical. I request the authorities concerned to include these features or provide some backup to make the portal more robust.

Syed Khaja Hussain,

Hyderabad

Neglected road

The road from Ammuguda Railway Station towards Shaktinagar Colony has not been repaired for many years now with the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and the GHMC passing the buck to each other. It is a major road connecting many residential colonies. Many representations have been made to authorities of both organisations but there has been no progress in this regard. I request the government to intervene and come to the rescue of scores of commuters using this road.

P. Narsing Rao,

Shakinagar Colony

TSRTC services

TSTRC has unfortunately curtailed bus services to residential colonies, maybe because it is “uneconomical”. But public transport serves the poor and the middle class during these times of high price of petrol and diesel. I have appealed to RTC authorities to restore 100-R (Snehpuri Colony to Nampally), 90-D (Dilsukhnagar to Secunderabad Station) and 100 (Alkapuri Colony to Nampally), all of which pass through RK Puram colonies of IT, Alkapuri, Snehpuri and Telephone. Now that COVID-19 situation has eased, State-run buses must also be restored on all routes as a social welfare measure.

B. Rajendra Prasad,

RK Puram

Bank problems

The merger of public sector banks may have been smooth but for the old customers of non-existing banks, it has become a nightmare. It appears the staff and infrastructure issues are yet to be sorted out as was evident when I recently approached a bank at Golkonda crossroads and was aghast to find a big queue for getting printouts or to update passbook. Just one printer and another was lying unrepaired, and staff strength was minimal. I request the banking authorities to make services hassle-free for existing customers.

K.S. Narayana,

Vidyanagar

Thanks to HMDA

With reference to my previous e-mail about the ‘Wrong Signage’ near the Sobhana complex at Babu Jagjivan Ram - Balanagar Flyover, I wish to express special thanks to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority for correcting the direction signboard indications of Jeedimetla and Fatenagar. These clear-cut indications are now helpful to all the new commuters using se the line.

K.M. Ramayanam,

Balanagar

