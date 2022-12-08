  1. EPaper
BioAsia to feature dedicated pavilion for MSMEs

December 08, 2022 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BioAsia 2023, the next in the annual series of event devoted to Life-Sciences of Telangana government, will feature a dedicated MSME Pavilion.

Around 60 MSMEs in the areas of medical devices, pharmaceuticals and allied industries will be showcasing their products and services at the pavilion in the trade show forming part of BioAsia, which will be held from February 24 to 26 in Hyderabad.

The dedicated pavilion is an outcome of the partnership between BioAsia and the Centre’s Department of MSME. Through the Procurement and Market Support (PMS) – Market Access Initiatives of Di-MSME, the cost of participation for MSMEs are being subsidised upto 100%, BioAsia organisers said on Thursday.

The event will present a great opportunity for MSMEs to build key relationships, partnerships and channels for extending businesses as well as effectively and collectively showcase India as the global life sciences destination, the organisers said.

“MSMEs have been an integral part of BioAsia over the years and we are delighted to continue our partnership with the Department of MSME... hope the collaboration helps improve technical know-how, infrastructure and shared resources,” said Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Additional Development Commissioner, MSME-DI, Hyderabad D. Chandra Sekhar said: “We trust the MSME players will immensely benefit from the gained stature of BioAsia in healthcare industries globally.”

