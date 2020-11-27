PAGE 2 - ANCHOR PEOPLE’S VOICE

27 November 2020 00:42 IST

Relief please!

Flood relief assistance of ₹10,000 each was paid on the first two days irrespective of status of applicants. On the third day, it was made applicable to white card holders only and election model code stopped this programme from the fourth day. There are many non-white card holders below poverty line getting a pension less than ₹1,000, whose houses got damaged. Top floor dwellers were also badly hit as their terrace was damaged and there was heavy seepage inside the rooms. TRS government is requested to release the relief from December 4.

Machha Bolarum

Metro rail extension?

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao had declared that Metro rail would be extended upto L.B. Nagar so that people residing in R.K. Puram, Alkapuri, Snehpuri and other areas along the ring road towards Nagole via Kamineni Hospital would be benefited by extension of the Nagole Metro to L.B. Nagar. I request the Minister to keep his promises.

B. Rajendra Prasad

IT Colony

Bus bays required

We lack proper bus bays in our city at most places. Designated bus bays protect passengers from rain and sun. Hence, I request the authorities concerned to take prompt action to construct proper stations on all bus routes in our city.

Prajeet Dev Boinapally

Yadamma Nagar

We need playgrounds

We know that several acres of government land in twin cities are illegally occupied by land-grabbers. Such land should be taken back with a special drive. Many of it can be converted into playgrounds for school and college students.

Atheerath Naineni

Kukatpally

Lack of footpaths

We do not have enough footpaths in our city. And wherever they exist, hawkers have partially or fully occupied them. Thus, pedestrians are deprived of safety on roads. During my school days in sixties, I had the privilege of walking from Osmangunj to Domalguda daily to attend school. Wide footpaths of those days made my parents encourage me to opt for walking. We have to return to those days to keep people healthy. This also reduces air pollution with less use of automobiles.

M.V. Nagavender Rao

Anandnagar

Open plots

I expect the new GHMC corporators to announce a clear road map for open plots inside residential colonies. Many of these open plots have been used as garbage points.

N. Nagarajan

Secunderabad

Bad roads

Most roads in Secunderabad Cantonment area are out of bounds and bad, forcing citizens to endure long detours. Street-lights are not there in large stretches. Extension of Metro to ECIL is vital along with MMTS extension and development of Moula Ali station. Many parks are in bad shape too and there is an urgent need to set up more government hospitals. Lakes’ protection and cleaning too should be taken up.

R.G.C. Sekhar

Yapral