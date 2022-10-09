20,481 seats in MBA course, 2,370 in MCA course on offer in Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

With the admission procedure for MBA and MCA colleges being announced, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has said that 20,481 seats are available in 231 MBA colleges under the convener quota and 2,370 seats in MCA course in 40 colleges.

Of the MBA seats, 18,963 are available in 209 private colleges and 1,518 seats are in 22 university and constituent colleges.

Candidates seeking admission into MBA and MCA courses should register, pay the processing fee and book a slot on or before October 12. Certificate verification will be done from October 10 to 13, while web options can be exercised from October 10 to 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details of the notification and the helpline centres can be checked on https://tsicet.nic.in.