PAG office reconstituted

The office of the Principal Accountant-General (accounts and entitlements), currently functioning as joint entity for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been reconstituted.
Following orders issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the offices had been reconstituted as Accountant-General (A&E) Andhra Pradesh, with headquarters at Amaravati and Principal Accountant-General (A&E) Telangana with headquarters in Hyderabad with effect from April 1. Srinivasan Snehalatha took over as principal Accountant-General, Telangana, and Lata Mallikarjuna as Accountant-General for Andhra Pradesh. The newly constituted offices would continue to function from the present address in Hyderabad till further orders, according to an official release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor