PAG office reconstituted

The office of the Principal Accountant-General (accounts and entitlements), currently functioning as joint entity for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been reconstituted.

Following orders issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the offices had been reconstituted as Accountant-General (A&E) Andhra Pradesh, with headquarters at Amaravati and Principal Accountant-General (A&E) Telangana with headquarters in Hyderabad with effect from April 1. Srinivasan Snehalatha took over as principal Accountant-General, Telangana, and Lata Mallikarjuna as Accountant-General for Andhra Pradesh. The newly constituted offices would continue to function from the present address in Hyderabad till further orders, according to an official release.