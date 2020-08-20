Paediatrician battles COVID with ECMO support

HYDERABAD

20 August 2020 23:28 IST

He was on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation for 12 days after ventilator support failed

A 35-year-old paediatrician from Warangal who contracted COVID-19 and did not respond to mechanical ventilator support, survived after being administered Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) for 12 days.

ECMO, a costly procedure, is used as the last resort when a patient does not recover despite mechanical ventilator support. The paediatrician battled the virus for over 40 days and might be discharged on Friday.

After contracting COVID in the first week of July, his oxygen levels started to fall. He called up his friends, doctors at CARE Hospital Banjara Hills, and got admitted to the ICU. He was initially managed with high flow nasal cannula device for oxygenation and antivirals and other medications. A chest CT scan revealed severe pneumonia that aggravated to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

He was put on complete sedation to provide ventilator support in prone position for 16 hours a day for one week. Some improvement was noticed after this and the doctor underwent a bedside procedure called ‘tracheostomy’ to connect the ventilator through a small tube through his throat with mild sedation for prolonged support. However, oxygen levels deteriorated further and he did not respond to maximum ventilator support.

That is when chief intensivist at the hospital Dr. Pavan Kumar Reddy and his team decided to provide ECMO. ECMO is a method in which blood is drawn out of body and oxygen is mixed with blood using a special by-pass pump-circuit and then blood is pumped back into the body. The devise works as artificial lungs.

The ECMO support had to be provided till his lungs’ condition improved. As he was already on ventilator support for 18 days, the treating doctors were unsure of the time it would take for the organ to improve.

“With the help of the cardiothoracic surgical team, the ICU was converted into a mini-operation room and ECMO was instituted. Dr. Pavan and his team again faced a new challenge. The ECMO circuit requires continuous heparin infusion to prevent clot formation as the blood is pumped out of the body and COVID-19 is known to cause increased blood clot formations and has high resistance to heparin, the anticoagulant that is regularly used. They had to use very high doses of heparin with very diligent and careful monitoring as the requirements of heparin continued to escalate, to prevent any clots,” as per a press release.

After 12 days of being on ECMO when the paediatrician’s lungs and oxygen levels started to improve, he was taken off the ECMO support. Gradually, he was taken off ventilator support too.

Chief operation officer Dr. Riyaz Khan said that over 75 COVID patients on ventilator support at the hospital have recovered.