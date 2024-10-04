GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paeadiatric dermatology training centre inaugurated at Hyderabad’s Osmania Hospital

Updated - October 04, 2024 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A Paediatric Dermatology Training Centre was inaugurated at the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

A Paediatric Dermatology Training Centre was inaugurated at the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad on Thursday (October 3, 2024). The establishment of this centre marks a step forward in addressing paediatric dermatology, an area that constitutes 30% to 40% of skin conditions among children. By offering early diagnosis and specialised treatment, the centre aims at reducing complications and improve patient outcomes, ensuring better skin health for children — a key factor in overall body and national health, said the hospital superintendent Rakesh Sahay.

He said that the centre, housed within the Department of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology (DVL), is the first of its kind in a government institution in India.

The inauguration ceremony was overseen by Bhumesh Kumar Katakam, professor and head of the DVL Department, who also serves as the programme director of the new centre and the honorary secretary general of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL).

Published - October 04, 2024 11:34 am IST

