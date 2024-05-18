Padmarao Nagar residents raise a stink over foul smell from Gandhi Hospital mortuary

Residents of Abhinava Colony in Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad, have complained about a foul smell originating from the mortuary of the government-run Gandhi Hospital, which is spreading into the surrounding areas of Padmarao Nagar.

“For the past few weeks, we have been enduring an unbearable foul smell in our colony. When we visited the hospital, we were informed that the air conditioning system was not working,” stated members of the Abhinava Colony Residents Welfare Association in a letter addressed to the hospital superintendent.

According to a doctor at the Gandhi Hospital, the facility receives an average of 15 to 20 bodies per day, of which three to four are unidentified. Typically, postmortems of identified bodies are completed on the same day. Unidentified bodies are kept in freezer boxes for 72 hours before being handed over to municipal authorities for burial.

“At the time of the hospital’s construction in 2004, we strongly objected and requested on behalf of all residents that the mortuary be built on the side of the main road. We even fought in the AP High Court. However, the court stated that construction was already completed and instructed the hospital to maintain the bodies properly and keep the air conditioning running at all times to prevent foul odours in nearby colonies,” said Rajeev Deshpande, president of the Welfare Association.

Responding to the complaints, Dr. Raja Rao, the hospital superintendent, explained that the foul smell comes from decomposed unidentified bodies, not from malfunctioning freezer boxes.

“The unidentified bodies brought to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary are often already in a state of decomposition, emitting a putrid odour that cannot be stopped even when placed in freezer boxes, as decomposition starts before the bodies arrive. Despite this, postmortems are performed after 72 hours with all necessary care and precaution,” Dr. Rao said.

He added, “We take all measures to ensure the freezer boxes do not fail and conduct regular maintenance to address issues like compressor gas leaks, electrical cooling coil problems, and compressor unit malfunctions. Whenever such issues arise, they are promptly addressed to keep the freezer boxes functional.”

