Paddy procurement to commence today

143 centres to come up in Sangareddy district

Though initially the government has announced that it would not procure paddy, it has changed its stand and decided to procure paddy in the present season. The decision was taken to avoid inconvenience to the farming community.

With paddy harvesting season to commence in the next few weeks, the district administration is making all efforts for paddy procurement.

As per the instructions by the government, paddy procurement centres (PPC) will be functioning from April 15 across the State and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has been monitoring the establishment of these centres. Paddy was produced on about 81,500 acres in the district.

It was stated that 143 PPCs would be established in the district. While 80 centres would be established by Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP), primary agriculture societies (PACs) would establish 53 centres followed by seven by District Cooperative Marketing Society (DMCS) and three by Agriculture Marketing Society.

Paddy production was expected to be around 1.78 lakh metric tonnes out of which 1.6 lakh metric tonnes would be procured through the PPCs. While 40 lakh gunny bags were required to store the paddy already 30 lakh bags were kept ready and remaining would arrive shortly.

“We are making all arrangements for paddy procurement. Mandal level officers were already appointed and responsibilities were entrusted,” said an officer involved in the process.