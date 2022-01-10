Paddy procurement almost over

5,500 out of 6,877 PPCs closed after purchases were over

The procurement of paddy produced in the kharif season is nearing completion with the marketing (procurement) season set to conclude by the month-end as the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) is set to complete the enhanced target of 68.65 lakh tonnes given by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Even after a whole lot of political drama, war of words between the State government and the Centre as also between the leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the Congress chipping in here and there over the paddy procurement issue, there was not much change in the Centre/FCI’s stand on lifting entire paddy produced as has been done in Punjab and Haryana. Initially, the FCI has agreed to procure 59.7 lakh tonnes of paddy or 40 lakh tonnes of custom milled rice (CMR) from Telangana for the kharif season.

Despite repeated attempts of the State government to convince the Centre/FCI to procure the entire paddy produced/brought to procurement centres by farmers, the FCI could agree to procure only 9 lakh tonnes of additional paddy over what was agreed initially.

Set target

According to the officials the Civil Supplies Corporation, they have procured 67.37 lakh tonnes of paddy as of January 8 out of the target of 68.65 lakh tonnes of paddy or 46 lakh tonnes of CMR.

An official of the CSC told The Hindu that value of the paddy procured so far was about ₹13,186 crore and ₹10,670 crore out of its has already been released for crediting to the bank accounts of farmers from who paddy was purchased. As the procurement has been completed in most of the areas, the corporation has already closed 5,500 paddy procurement centres (PPCs) out of 6,877 opened for the purpose. However, the officials stated that they are expecting the arrival of another 10 lakh tonnes of paddy at the purchase centres till the completion of the exercise.