Paddy cultivation on course

HYDERABAD

24 January 2021 23:08 IST

Cultivation of paddy in the current Yasangi (Rabi) season has crossed the normal extent for the season already, although it is only little over 50% of its extent during the last Yasangi.

According to officials of the Agriculture Department, transplantation of paddy has already been completed in about 22.85 lakh acres out of the total season coverage of over 32.06 lakh acres for all crops put together so far.

By the same period last year, paddy transplantation was done only in over 14.23 lakh acres and total extent covered by the same time was over 25.82 lakh acres.

Officials stated that the extent of paddy cultivation could exceed the last Yasangi seasons total of a record 39.31 lakh acres since all major projects have sufficient water for irrigation and those depending on groundwater too could go for higher extent due to improved groundwater table.

Coarse grains

Although the cultivation of coarse grains including maize has come down, they have been cultivated in over 2.69 lakh acres so far this season against over 3.35 lakh acres by the same time last year.

Cultivation of maize, jowar ad wheat have been in less than 70% of their normal extent for the season so far.

Another major Yasangi crop bengalgram has been cultivation in nearly 3 lakh acres against nearly 3.67 lakh acres sown during the last Yasangi. Besides, groundnut has been sown in about 2.16 lakh acres so far this season against 2.86 lakh acres sown by the same time last year.

Yasangi crops were cultivated in a record extent of 53.82 lakh acres during the last year.