Padayatras to revive Congress

Hyderabad

10 December 2020 23:43 IST

Many indicate their willingness to take up leadership post

Political padayatras like the ones that catapulted Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy to the top within the Congress party in 2003 when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) looked pretty strong are likely to hit Telangana soon.

Padayatras across the State is one of the key components in the road map given by several serious aspirants for the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) post during the ongoing exercise being taken up by the AICC incharge Manickam Tagore.

On the second day of the opinion seeking exercise almost all the senior leaders who met Mr. Manickam have indicated their willingness to take up the challenge and also their plans on revitalising the party and its cadre.

State-wide tour like the one Mr. Reddy took up to challenge the then Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu was the common point suggested by many aspirants. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has said he would take up a padayatra like YSR did in mobilising public opinion against the TRS government. He has sought the top post given his seniority in the party and the sacrifices made during the Telangana agitation.

Another aspirant, A. Revanth Reddy, though did not openly claimed the PCC post so far, is also said to have submitted a detailed plan to be executed to bring Congress back to power from these troubled times. Padayatra is also one of the political programmes he had also suggested to connect with each worker and expose the misrule of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka too met Mr. Tagore at the guest house to share his views on choosing the new chief while apparently claiming the top post for himself as well. Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has made it several times clear that he was a top contender. “I have given my opinion and suggested to the AICC incharge to consider my name as well,” he said.

Former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy too is said to have explained how he can lead the party and how loyalists should be rewarded and not the new entrants. AICC secretary Sampath Kumar is said to have argued that finances will not be an issue and he has the capacity to run the party if given a chance.

TPCC working president, Ponnam Prabhakar, who played a key role in the Telangana movement, apparently said he would not stake claim but if the party wants to entrust him with the responsibility he would accept it. He also shared his views on the contenders along with strengths and weaknesses.

Former MP Madhu Yashki has already indicated how social engineering was important for a party like the Congress where anyone can claim the top post unlike the regional parties. “We have leadership among the downtrodden and only Congress can provide a platform for such leaders,” he argued indicating he has no qualms about accepting the responsibility and he would bring back the Backward Castes that have over the years moved to the TRS and the BJP in Telangana.

All the MLAs and MPs apart from staking claims have also expressed their reservations on handing over reigns to some candidates seriously trying for the top post, according to a senior leader.

Sources said they have cautioned the AICC incharge that if a neutral candidate accepted by all is not appointed then the BJP might play havoc with the party further weakening it. “We will accept a leader who is loyal to the party, non-controversial and willing to take everyone along,” a senior MLA said.