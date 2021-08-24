Padayatra to expose TRS ‘corruption’, propagate Centre’s schemes

HYDERABAD

24 August 2021 21:43 IST

Want to sensitise people about TRS govt’s treachery in failing to fulfil basic promises

The ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to begin later this week will focus on “largescale corruption and single family rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)” and make people aware of the Centre’s welfare and development schemes, says Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (TSBJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an exclusive interview.

Q) Everyone seems to be taking out ‘padayatras’, what is the objective behind yours?

A) In a democracy, everyone has the right to take it up but there are no polls in the vicinity. So, mine cleared by the top leadership after deliberations is to sensitise people about TRS government’s treachery in failing to fulfil the basic promises for which the separate sSate was formed — water, employment and funds. So much so, it is like an insult to the martyrs. We have also realised that despite the Centre funding most welfare and infrastructure schemes, the TS government has not been giving any credit - not even for the free vaccine. We want to take this to the people.

Q) After being part of spectacular wins in Dubbak and GHMC along with defeats in Huzurnagar, Nagarjunasagar and MLC polls, do you think people are ready to look beyond TRS?

A) Yes. It is clear in the way the TRS has spent so much money in byelections and desperation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in personally getting involved. He had successfully fooled people with his dialect, false narratives and unkempt promises all these years, but they have had enough and are looking for a strong alternative in us. In fact, Mr. Rao is the number one betrayer of the Telangana cause and he is the only CM who does not meet people or has a regular schedule.

Q) The BJP seems to be having a ‘blow hot or blow cold’ relationship with TRS.

A) We have our own strategies, however, one thing is for sure, our Central leadership has backed our campaign against this government. We are collecting evidence of corruption and land grabbing of the first family, MLAs and others. We will present it before the court and once proven, we will definitely send KCR to jail.

Q) How are you going to convince people riled about high fuel and cooking gas prices?

A) Citizens are aware that during these COVID turbulent times, the Modi government has to step in to protect vulnerable sections with free rations and free vaccines. People understand the Modi government’s compulsion, but what has the State government done for the needy? What stops them from reducing their tax share to give some relief?

Q) What are the party prospects in the Huzurabad bypoll?

A) Eatala Rajendra is our candidate and he has done some wonderful work there. TRS leaders themselves have given up and by openly accepting that ‘Dalit Bandhu’ is a political game plan, Mr. Rao has lost all credibility. We are not against the scheme, we want it to be implemented in reserved constituencies, for BCs and poor among forward castes too.

Q) How will your first phase of the ‘mahapadayatra’ be?

A) We will start from Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar and propose to cover 10-12 km a day with one public meeting daily and will continue till October 2 covering Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Medak. There has been overwhelming response from the cadre with 3,000 applicants but we will limit it to about 200 participants. Already well-wishers have donated 30 pairs of shoes!