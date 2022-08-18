Pact to upskill 30,000 students signed

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue and grey-collar worker recruitment platform Vahan has entered into a two-year partnership with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to upskill 30,000 students in the State.

The partnership is aimed at enhancing the requisite skill set of graduating students in the engineering field. Vahan will maintain equal focus on women candidates and students from marginalized communities.

It will be enrolling eligible students on its platform where they would be able to work upon their skills through exclusive access of the community including webinars on industry trends, insights, business leaders’ talks. To start with, it is looking at placing 1,000 active job seekers (aged 18-29 years) as software developers and gig workers, Vahan said in a release on Thursday.