Pact to upskill 30,000 students signed

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 18, 2022 22:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue and grey-collar worker recruitment platform Vahan has entered into a two-year partnership with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to upskill 30,000 students in the State.

The partnership is aimed at enhancing the requisite skill set of graduating students in the engineering field. Vahan will maintain equal focus on women candidates and students from marginalized communities.

It will be enrolling eligible students on its platform where they would be able to work upon their skills through exclusive access of the community including webinars on industry trends, insights, business leaders’ talks. To start with, it is looking at placing 1,000 active job seekers (aged 18-29 years) as software developers and gig workers, Vahan said in a release on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app