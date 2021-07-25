Hyderabad

Pact to develop region-specific water management strategies

Singing of a memorandum of understanding between PJTSAU and NSRC for collaborative research on water management in agriculture in Hyderabad on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has entered into memorandum of understanding with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation for collaborative research on estimation of evapotranspiration and soil moisture.

The study would help estimate the evapotranspiration, sum of water evaporation and transpiration from the soil/water surface area to the atmosphere or movement of water to the air from sources such as soil, canopy interception and water bodies.

University Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao said the research would help accurate assessment of crop water requirement and soil moisture content in the backdrop of increasing irrigation facilities in the State.

The research project would come up as part of National Hydrology Project funded by Ministry of Jal Shakthi. NRSC is one of the implementing agencies engaged in generation of geospatial products and services to support agriculture and water resources management and capacity building among NHP stakeholders.

The MoU was executed by PJTSAU registrar S. Sudheer Kumar and NRSC deputy director V. Venkateshwar Rao in the presence of V-C and director of research R. Jagadeeshwar.


