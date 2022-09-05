Pact inked for two entrepreneurial programmes 

NIESBUD, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, ISB have decided to collaborate 

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 05, 2022 19:20 IST

The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and the Indian School of Business (ISB) are collaborating to offer two entrepreneurial programmes.

Their partnership seeks to offer world class management education through entrepreneurial programmes targeted at youth, job seekers and budding entrepreneurs, said NIESBUD and IIE, which function under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, announcing that individually they have entered into a memorandum of understanding with ISB.

Two programmes — Business Foundations and Entrepreneurial Skills, and Behavioural Skills — are to be developed and implemented by ISB faculty and industry experts. NIESBUD and IIE will drive enrolment of youth, job seekers and entrepreneurs on the ISB LMS for the two programmes. A joint certification will be issued to the participants on successful completion.

Secretary to the Ministry, Rajesh Aggarwal said “today, skills are rapidly advancing and there is an urgent need to evolve and adapt to these changes by providing relevant skill training to the youth”.

