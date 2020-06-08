Hyderabad

Pact for better plastic waste management inked

Recykal, UNDP and HCCB join hands for pan-India initiative

Digital technology firm in the waste management space Recykal has joined hands with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) for developing sustainable plastic waste management practices.

Under Project Prithvi, their pan-India partnership, Recykal will leverage its cloud and mobile applications to raise consumer awareness of segregation and recycling.

It will enable collection, channelisation of plastic waste from schools, colleges, corporates, residents welfare associations and bulk generators to connect with recyclers closing the loop of the recycling ecosystem.

Soft skills training

The initiative will also focus on informal sector inclusion activities like providing soft skills training, opening of bank accounts, enabling digital transactions for waste pickers, kabadiwalas and aggregators, said a release from Recykal on Monday.

Co-founder Abhishek Deshpande said the startup’s digital technology will drive positive behavioural changes among consumers, enable transactions in the waste value chain and bring scale, measurability, traceability to the Prithvi initiative.

