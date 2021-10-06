Ozonetel raises $5 million

HYDERABAD

06 October 2021 20:13 IST

Cloud communication services provider Ozonetel has raised $5 million from Stakeboat Capital, a private equity fund based out of Bengaluru.

It intends to use the funds to expand U.S. operations and double headcount in the coming year, the US headquartered firm with a research and development centre in Hyderabad said in a release on Wednesday. The Series A funding round will enable to grow the sales and marketing teams in the U.S., while continuing to focus on South East Asian and Middle East markets as well as expand presence in India, Ozonetel said.

The firm, which in 2010 introduced CCaaS (Contact/Call Centre as a Service) in the India market, said it has been providing omni-channel call centre services to businesses of varying sizes. The company’s cloud telephony platform currently handles more than 10 million calls a day. During the pandemic, there was 100% surge in business growth and over the last 12 months the customer base had doubled, the company said.

Advertising

Advertising

Founder and CEO CSN Murthy said, “We have consciously stayed bootstrapped since inception. We are now thrilled to have an active and supportive investor with us as we take our tech to more global markets.”