Oxygen supply scarce, patients in home isolation gasp for breath

Volunteers find it tough to procure oxygen as priority is being given to hospitals

With the focus on every litre of oxygen across the country, the situation has become grim for patients in home isolation needing regular supply.

“We are forced to wait for four to six hours before getting a refill. But there is no guarantee. The supply has declined and we are finding it difficult to supply to patients who need oxygen cylinders at home,” said Ibrahim, a supplier in the Golconda Fort area.

According to the Telangana government health bulletin, there are 53,072 active cases under treatment and isolation. A majority of the patients are in home isolation, needing regular oxygen supply. According to vendors, the supply has dipped as priority is being given to hospitals. NGOs and individuals trying to procure oxygen for supply to patients under isolation are finding the going tough.

Refill shortage

“The most important requirement for a COVID patient is assured supply of oxygen, which ensures that the saturation is kept up and thus the mental agony of the patient and attendants is drastically reduced. Unfortunately, for the past four days, we are facing a shortage of oxygen refills. Manufacturers are unable to give us refilled oxygen cylinders in time,” informed Azam Khan of Social Data Initiative Forum, which has created oxygen supply facilities just outside government hospitals for COVID patients awaiting treatment.

Meanwhile, the police department has shared a WhatsApp number 9490617234 promising help with oxygen cylinders.